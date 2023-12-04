“Gullwing” at the New Mercedes Showroom

If you’ve ever wanted to see the rare Mercedes Gullwing in person, Mercedes currently have one temporarily on display.

The Mercedes dealership recently renovated their main showroom in Al-Rai and part of the new look is a display area in the middle featuring two cars. The first is a replica of the Benz Patent-Motorwagen which is considered to be the first practical modern automobile and was built in 1885. The second car on display is a 1956 Mercedes 300 SL “Gullwing” which is on loan from the popular plastic surgeon, Dr Adel Quttainah.

The car is nicknamed the “Gullwing” because of its doors which open upwards. They’re pretty rare cars and can cost anywhere between $1,250,000 to $2,000,000. Some rarer examples of the car have sold for three times that amount as well.

The new dealership is actually pretty nice and around double the size of their previous showroom. They had a lot of cars on display including the Maybach by fashion designer Virgil Abloh, which is the sand colored car above.

If you want to check the cars out, the showroom is right next door to Xcite in Al-Rai, right on the 4th Ring Road. Google Maps