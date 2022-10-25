Next weekend there is a new racing event taking place at KMT called Kuwait Track Challenge. What sets this race apart from other local races is the fact that they’re offering fairly large sums of cash for the winners totaling KD65,000.
When they first announced the event I was pretty impressed by the prizes but I didn’t really realize how much more exciting it would be making the competition until this week. For those of you not into cars or racing, there are different classes for the cars during races to make it fair. The classes for Kuwait Track Challenge are divided by tire size because usually, the more powerful and larger the car, the larger the tire sizes. So for KTC, they’ve split it up into the following three classes:
Pocket Rocket – 245 tires and below
Sleeper – 285 tires and below
Outlaw – All tire sizes
Every category will have 5 winners who will each win:
1st – $32,000
2nd – $13,000
3rd – $9,700
4th – $6,500
5th – $3,250
Because of the large cash prizes, what I realized this week is a lot of people are taking this competition very seriously by actually investing money into their cars with hopes the upgrades they make will pay for themselves if they win. It’s actually gotten me excited to watch the races because I now want to see what everyone has done to their cars.
The event will be taking place next week over two days, November 4th and 5th at Kuwait Motor Town. There will be food trucks and music as well for people who want to come by and watch the event. If you’re interested in participating in the races registration as of now is still open. Here is the link to register, and they’re on Instagram @challengethetrack
Great idea from KMT, and a clever way to classify cars according to tyre width alone rather than HP alone. But given the stakes, more restrictions (like an added HP limit) would have been even better. Something like
Pocket Rocket – 245 tires and below. Max 400hp
Sleeper – 285 tires and below. Max 650 hp
Outlaw – All tire sizes. Unlimited
I actually like the idea that it’s open HP because guys are trying to squeeze as much HP into their cars but also trying to move down a class by using smaller tires. Should make for a more interesting race.
There is some fun in that haha, but the driver factor gets diminished a bit
Hi Mark,
Is that KD65000 or $65000, as you have mentioned both the currency!
65,000KD the total value of all the prizes across the three classes.
Hi Mark.
I have a 2018 sunny, top trim version.
What are my chances of winning?
My car can reach 100kmph, 120 if I’m feeling adventurous and don’t mind a rattling nightmare.
You’re joking right?
What? No!
My car’s a sleeper.
Always sleeping in the garage.
I love these events and cars. But never bother doing my cars up like that cause I saw no where to go.
Hopefully they keep this going on permanently or similar stuff keep popping so I can get actually get a interesting hobby in Kuwait that Padel lol
there are open track days at KMT like every week. This is a private event taking place at KMT but if u want to just take your car and race around the track you can do that weekly. https://248am.com/?s=KMT+open+track
I heard about this before thought it was on from time to time and didn’t know it was a frequent thing.
I’ll check it out. Thanks Mark.
They stop during the hot summer months and restart again once the weather cools. I think they started again this month.
Are there tickets to view the event? Or is it free entry first come first serve?
Free