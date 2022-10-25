If you aren’t already aware, there will be a partial solar eclipse taking place today.
Starts: 1:20 PM
Maximum Eclipse: 2:35 PM
Ends: 3:44 PM
Total Duration: 2 hours, 24 minutes
Do not try to view the eclipse with just sunglasses. The easiest and cheapest way to view the eclipse safely would probably be to pick up a welding shield (shade 12 or higher according to the internet). Ace sell small ones like the one above, but the specs say it’s shade #5 so won’t work. You can probably find the correct shade in Shuwaikh.
Update: Scientific Center will be providing free glasses for the viewing! Link
Update2: Ikarus are selling certified eclipse glasses for 1KD as well. Link
We have certified eclipse glasses safe to use: https://ikarustech.com/solar-glasses.html
Also, please come join us today from 1 to 3 PM at the Scientific Center, Salmiya to observe the eclipse with Telescopes, solar binoculars, and more! It would be a spectacular event!
oh amazing, is your store still in Bustan Mall?
Correct, but we will be at the event [email protected] Scientific Center until 4 PM, then store would be open afterwards.
Ah that sucks cuz I’m sure people would have wanted to head to the store to buy glasses before the eclipse
Delivery is available, though you need to order in the next 60 minutes to receive it before the eclipse.
Will u be selling as well at the event?
Cool info about the welding shield, didn’t know about that!
Eclipse percentage should be about 43
Mark, thank you for sharing this info. It was great being in a crowd at scientific centre.
They had organized it very well with tokens given out earlier in the day. People were later giving away their glasses to others who weren’t fortunate to be able to come early.
Great job Scientific Centre. One of the true gems of Kuwait apart from JACC, ASCC and Shaheed Park! Decent, helpful, down to earth staff helping people of all ethnicities at the event.
thanks for letting us know how it went