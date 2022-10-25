If you aren’t already aware, there will be a partial solar eclipse taking place today.

Starts: 1:20 PM

Maximum Eclipse: 2:35 PM

Ends: 3:44 PM

Total Duration: 2 hours, 24 minutes

Do not try to view the eclipse with just sunglasses. The easiest and cheapest way to view the eclipse safely would probably be to pick up a welding shield (shade 12 or higher according to the internet). Ace sell small ones like the one above, but the specs say it’s shade #5 so won’t work. You can probably find the correct shade in Shuwaikh.

Update: Scientific Center will be providing free glasses for the viewing! Link

Update2: Ikarus are selling certified eclipse glasses for 1KD as well. Link