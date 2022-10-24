Looks like Gulf Bank has activated Apple Pay for their customers because they just announced it on their website:

Gulf Bank is excited to announce the Apple Pay Digital Wallet for Gulf Bank cardholders. The Apple Pay service enables you to pay using your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, or Mac. The Apple Pay payment method is available in most stores that accept contactless/ tap & pay transactions in Kuwait and abroad, making your purchases more convenient and secure. Link

NBK, hope you’re next!

Thanks Bo Talal!