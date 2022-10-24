Cari, the new food delivery app I posted about earlier in the month is set to soft launch on October 26th if everything goes according to plan. This will basically be a beta launch that would be open to exclusive users and a way for their restaurant partners to get familiar with their system.

The public launch for Cari on the other hand will be on November 1st, so in around a week’s time.

As I previously mentioned, one of the things Cari will be offering to its users that will set them apart from its competition is delivery in 30 minutes or less. If you’re interested in getting early-access to the app, they have a sign up form on their website getcari.com.