Kuwait Orders Over 100 New Cameras

Last year the MOI purchased and installed new smarter cameras and looks like they’ve been having success with them since they just ordered more than 100 new ones. The smart cameras are made by Jenoptik and can detect red light, speeding and moving vehicle offenses, such as illegal turns. The cameras are expected to be delivered third quarter of this year but no word if they will be replacing old cameras, or if they’re going to be installed in new locations.

Jenoptik has been involved in a variety of traffic safety projects in Kuwait since the 1990s. source