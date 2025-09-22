Kuwait’s Biggest Car Show Kicks Off Today

Auto World Show is the largest car exhibition in Kuwait. It launched in 2023 and is back this year for its third edition.

Most of the major car brands are taking part, including: 212, Audi, BAIC, BYD, Cadillac, Changan Auto, Chery, Chevrolet, Detour, Dongfeng, Exceed, Exlantix, Ford, Foton, GAC, GWM, Geely, GMC, Haval, Hero, Honda, Hongoi, Ineos, Infiniti, JAECOO, Jaguar, Jeep, KGM, KIA, Land Rover, Lincoln, Lynk&Co, Maserati, Mazda, MG, Mini, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Omoda, Polestar, Porsche, RAM, Renault, Rox, Skoda, Soueast, Suzuki, Toyota, Volvo, VW, Yamaha, and Zeekr.

The show is being held at the Mishref Fairgrounds in halls 5, 6, 7, and 8. Entry is free, and the event runs daily from 10AM to 10PM. @autoworldshowkw