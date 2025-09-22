Meet Eman, A Dietitian Turning Diets into Habits

If you’ve been thinking about eating healthier or losing weight in a realistic way, then this post might be of interest to you. Eman AlAwadhi is a licensed dietitian here in Kuwait who specializes in weight management. She holds a Master’s in Applied Sport and Exercise Science and runs the instagram account @health_talk where she focuses on simplifying healthy eating and weight loss.

Eman’s goal is to make weight loss less complicated and more achievable, while helping people build habits they can actually stick to. A lot of diets start off strong but quickly feel impossible to maintain, which is why her tips and approach are designed to be practical and sustainable.

It’s also common for people who want to start eating better or losing weight not to know where to begin. That’s why Eman offers customized meal plans as a practical way to understand healthy eating, what to eat, what to avoid, and how much of it. Her plans are tailored to fit your lifestyle, start at KD 40, and come with the following benefits:

Full nutrition assessment (dietary, lifestyle, medical)

Customized meal plan based on your goals and desired outcomes

Daily exercise program based on your goals and desired outcomes

Educational print out for food portion size

Healthy recipes based on your needs

If you’re looking for diet tips or want to sign up for her plans, you can find Eman on Instagram @health_talk check her website healthtalkdiets.com