Grammy Winner Jon Batiste Live in Kuwait

Looks like this winter is going to be packed with big events. Jon Batiste, the American musician, composer, and television personality, is coming to perform live in Kuwait this November.

If you haven’t heard his music before, it’s a mix of jazz, soul, R&B, and pop, and he has a way of blending it all together that makes his sound unique and uplifting.

Jon also won a number of awards over the years. In 2020, he teamed up with Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (one of my favorite bands), composed the score for the Disney and Pixar film Soul. The three went on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Score. In 2022, Batiste was the most nominated artist at the Grammys with 11 nominations and took home the most awards with five, including Album of the Year. In total, he’s won seven Grammy Awards to date.

If those accolades weren’t enough, Jon has also recorded and performed with big names like Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Willie Nelson, Lenny Kravitz, ASAP Rocky, Ed Sheeran, and Lana Del Rey. He was also the bandleader on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert from 2015 until 2022.

According to Batiste’s website, he’ll be performing in Kuwait on November 29 at JACC. More details, including ticket information, will be available soon on the organizer’s Instagram @epicx.event