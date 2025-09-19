Popular Iranian-American stand-up comedian Max Amini is coming to Kuwait to perform live.

I didn’t recognize him by his name at first when a reader told me about him, but after watching his videos I realized he’s one of the funny stand-ups that often pop up on my TikTok feed.

With nearly 8 million Instagram followers, Max Amini would be the most popular stand-up comedian to perform in Kuwait. He hasn’t announced a date yet, but Kuwait and Bahrain are listed as stops on his page right after his India tour ends on December 3.

If, like me, you don’t recognize who Max is, head over to his Instagram account and watch some of his videos. @maxcomedian