More and more companies are introducing electric cars and a few months ago Mercedes launched one themselves called the EQS. Unlike other manufacturers, Mercedes is trying to capture the premium electric car market and not the budget end which is an approach I like.

The first thing that caught my attention when Mercedes launched the car was the very futuristic interior. It’s actually why I was excited to check out the car when Mercedes invited me for a sneak peek earlier this week. The EQS is currently in Kuwait as part of its worldwide roadshow and I got to spend a bit of time with it but I didn’t get to drive it.

In-person I didn’t like the front end of the car much but the rear with the long one-piece tail light definitely looked futuristic. But really it’s inside the car that things start getting very cool. The whole front dash looks like one giant screen that starts from the driver’s side and ends on the passenger’s side and the software it’s running is fairly smart and intuitive.

The EQS doesn’t officially ship until later this year and although the official price gets announced next week, the rumor is that it will cost around KD40,000. Since this is an edition one car it’s not going to be available for public viewing while in Kuwait. The car is here for a short while just for private viewing and then will fly back out. For more info on the car though click here.