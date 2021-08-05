According to the latest Speedtest Global Index, Kuwait’s 5G speeds ranks 7th fastest in the world but behind neighbouring countries UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Norway had the fastest. According to the index, Kuwait’s 5G speeds average is 338.97 Mbps which sounds about right compared to how fast my 5G is.
When I first got 5G I was averaging 700 Mbps but over the years it’s slowed down to an average of around 200 Mbps for me. To check out the full article, click here.
Thanks K 🍪
Mine is running the same in both my houses it’s 800mbps, got it during corona lockdown in may
What is the best internet provider in Kuwait. I have 4G from Ooredoo and can’t even do speed tests on some occasions because nothing loads. I live in block 10 Salmiya
Very happy with my STC 5G but realized how low the router Wi-Fi range is in the house on ALL 5G routers irrespective of the provider compared to 4G or GPON/Fibre/LAN routers.
🤹♂️
Deploy wifi6 mesh to cover dead spots in your house.
Useless 5g for gaming. Very high ping
And it doesn’t work if you live above 7th flow in some areas