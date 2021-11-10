If you’re interested in getting an up-close look at the new 2022 Range Rover, today is the last day they will be on display since they’re pre-production models and so will be sent off to another destination.
There are two cars on display and you can check them out at the Land Rover dealer in Shuwaikh. Here is their location on Google Maps.
New Range Rover by TATAs…
Which you still can’t afford.
looks like a fridge, does it come with a crisper?
Wow 😯 The new PlayStation 6 🤩
It’s gorgeous
How is the reliability of Land Rover been lately?