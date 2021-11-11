The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
A Quiet Place Part II (7.3)
13 Minutes (4.7)
F9: The Fast Saga (5.2)
Norm of the North: Family Vacation (2.8)
Overrun (6.3)
The Marksman (5.6)
Under the Stadium Lights (4.0)
Wrath of Man (7.1)
Other Movies Showing Now:
Antlers (6.3)
Cruella (7.4)
Dune (8.5)
Halloween Kills (7.4)
Luca (7.5)
Masquerade (3.8)
Minamata (7.7)
Monster Family 2 (4.5)
No Time to Die (7.9)
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (6.2)
Seal Team (7.2)
Spencer (6.9)
The Addams Family 2 (5.3)
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (6.5)
Classic Movies Showing Now:
Blow Out (7.4)
The films below are also now showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:
IMAX Movies Showing Now:
Antarctica (N/A)
Backyard Wilderness 3D (7.7)
Turtle Odyssey (7.2)
Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.
