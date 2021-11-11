The weather is amazing and so all the events are starting to come back. There is so much going on right now I might have to bring back the Events page so I can keep track of everything. Below are all the events I found taking place this weekend, if I missed any, let me know in the comments:

Thursday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

Exhibition: Face to Face II

Kuwait Street Food Festival

Virgin Mobile Pop-up at Bunka

KMT: Drag Open Day – Roll Race

KMT: Car Open Track

Friday

Fall Festival – Art & Music in Al-Yarmouk

Kuwait Street Food Festival

Virgin Mobile Pop-up at Bunka

Sailing: Friday Morning Race

KMT: Motorcycle Open Track

KMT: Car Open Track

Saturday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

Grand Mosque Tour

Exhibition: Face to Face II

Sunset Yin/Yang Yoga

KASA Walks: Uncovering Kuwait City

Kuwait Street Food Festival

Natural Dye Workshop

Virgin Mobile Pop-up at Bunka

Shumaymah Desert Cleanup

Sailing: Saturday Sunset Cruising

KMT: Cycling Open Day