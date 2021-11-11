The weather is amazing and so all the events are starting to come back. There is so much going on right now I might have to bring back the Events page so I can keep track of everything. Below are all the events I found taking place this weekend, if I missed any, let me know in the comments:
Thursday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Face to Face II
Kuwait Street Food Festival
Virgin Mobile Pop-up at Bunka
KMT: Drag Open Day – Roll Race
KMT: Car Open Track
Friday
Fall Festival – Art & Music in Al-Yarmouk
Kuwait Street Food Festival
Virgin Mobile Pop-up at Bunka
Sailing: Friday Morning Race
KMT: Motorcycle Open Track
KMT: Car Open Track
Saturday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Grand Mosque Tour
Exhibition: Face to Face II
Sunset Yin/Yang Yoga
KASA Walks: Uncovering Kuwait City
Kuwait Street Food Festival
Natural Dye Workshop
Virgin Mobile Pop-up at Bunka
Shumaymah Desert Cleanup
Sailing: Saturday Sunset Cruising
KMT: Cycling Open Day
Can you if possible please provide the timings for Kuwait Street Food Festival, thank you
Easier to just click the link than asking me
There is a jet ski competition in Salmiya from 11th to 13th!
link?