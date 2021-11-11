Situated at a scenic and strategic location near the Arabian Gulf coast, Al Nada Tower now introduces a new concept to contemporary living by combining modern lifestyle experiences with design, luxury and comfort.

This premium residential building located in Dasman offers everything that makes up the perfect home. Its elegantly designed apartment units housed over 25 floors offer breathtaking views of the city and sea, and is located in close proximity to Kuwait City, the financial district, and numerous shopping centers.

Al Nada Tower provides a range of amenities and facilities designed for your utmost comfort and convenience, including:

• Rooftop infinity pool

• Large lap pool on the ground floor

• Fully equipped gym

• Outdoor and indoor kids play area

• Barbeque area

• Security personnel, CCTV, and entry/exit access controls

• Underground car parking

• Large built-in closets/wardrobes and cabinets

• Appliances provided for all flats

• Flexibility in renting furnished or unfurnished flats

To learn more about what Al Nada Tower offers, please call 90030901 or visit our Instagram @alnadatower