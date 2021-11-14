Galaxy Juice: A new music video by one of my favorite local bands, Sahran (Rave Arabia) is from their latest album “and the forty thieves“. The music video was made by Salvador Cresta from Argentine who has previously worked with the well-known indie artist Ariel Pink.

If you want to listen to their full album, it’s available to stream on: Spotify, Anghami and Apple Music.

You can also follow Galaxy Juice on Instagram @galaxyjuiceband

Boom.Diwan: An ensemble of traditional Kuwaiti musicians who combine Kuwaiti bahri (sea) music with global jazz, Boom.Diwan’s latest EP ‘Minarets’ was conceived across three countries; UAE, Kuwait and South Africa. The band collaborated with pianist Nduduzo Makhathini for these tracks, the first-ever South African musician signed to the legendary Blue Note Records. You can check out the EP below or on Spotify, Sound Cloud, Apple Music or Anghami.

You can also follow Boom.Diwan on Instagram @boom.diwan