I’ve previously posted about the PASS and Mawqif apps, two apps that offer you ticketless and cashless parking. I love using them because I love the convenience of not having to get a ticket or look for coins in my car to pay for parking. I now have two apps on my phone dedicated to parking which is kinda annoying but it might get worse because I found out another new app called PARK IN just got launched.

It must be frustrating for businesses when they come up with a good idea only to see copycats pop up seemingly overnight. Competition is usually good but in this case, it’s going to go from being a convenient thing having a parking app, to an annoyance if users will have to install different apps for different lots and manage wallets across them all.

PARK IN just launched so they don’t have a lot of parking lots they work with, only two right now, Souk Al Wataniya in Kuwait City and International Hospital in Salmiya. If you want to download this app as well then click here.