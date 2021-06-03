Those who follow the blog regularly know I’m a big fan of the PASS app which is a ticketless and cashless parking service. I hate carrying cash and I especially don’t like touching any parking buttons right now so PASS really makes the parking process less stressful. Mawqif is another similar service I started using recently that seems to have taken the same concept as PASS and improved on it.

The biggest issue with PASS I think was the fact parking operators needed to install expensive license plate reading cameras. Mawqif on the other hand gives parking lots two options, install the cameras and give Mawqif customers a ticketless experience, or use their barcode ticketing system which allows Mawqif app users to scan the barcode and pay for the parking by phone. The advantage to Mawqif users is you’ll end up finding the service in more parking lots including the smaller ones. For example, the small and old multistory lot next to my favorite Korean restaurant Koryokwan uses the ticket barcode service, but the Salhiya parking lot has the ticketless experience.

Another great feature with Mawqif is that it shows you how many spots are available at the parking lots through the app and their hourly fees. Finally, Mawqif also doesn’t charge any fees, so whatever you usually pay for your parking you continue to do so even if you used their app.

If you want to download Mawqif and try it for yourself or if you want to find out more about it then check out their website mawqiftech.com.

On a side note, dear 360 Mall, please bring back PASS or install Mawqif at your parking lots. Thanks!