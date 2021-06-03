I recently heard that they might be demolishing Mishref Palace and obviously if true, that’s upsetting. But also no surprise since there seems to be a general lack of care for old important buildings in Kuwait. Anyway here are some videos showcasing the palace back in the 50s and a video showing the state of the palace today.
I think this would be such a great location for an art museum, similar to the Getty museum in LA. Does anyone know the actual name of the palace since I might be able to dig out some old photographs and videos?
Any history of this palace in English
I’m sure there is but don’t think the actual name of the palace is mishref palace. Once I get the proper name will start my digging
Mark, it’s actual name is Qasr-al-abyadh, or the white palace.
Thanks!
Actually, the White Palace is the one in Surra