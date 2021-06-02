There is an instagram account called @beach_finder35 and it’s a guy that goes around with a metal detector trying to find buried treasures in the desert and beaches. So far he’s found old coins, military buttons dating back to WWI, bullet casings over 100 years old, a ton of rings, and lots of other interesting stuff. It’s really fascinating. He even posted about an old water well that used to be used back in the old days and still functions as a water well today. I love it so check out his account @beach_finder35

Thanks @mvntasar