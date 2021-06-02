There is a huge pit behind my house at a construction site. They dug the hole to start building but then they found pockets of water underground and construction stopped and they’ve just been pumping the water out for weeks now. On the side of the construction site, the side that is connected to the two-way main road where people also walk there is no barrier. It’s just flat dirt and then instantly a deep three-floor drop. It’s pretty dangerous as you can imagine especially at night.
So I got the Baladiya Whatsapp number and sent them a photo of the problem and the location. No response. I did that over a period of three weeks, every few days sending them a new photo, I even start outlining the problem with a pen tool so they know what I’m talking about. Sometimes they respond asking for the location, most of the time nothing.
@kuwmun I don’t get it, do you guys not consider this a safety hazard? Because I’ve contacted you about it 4 times now and nothing is being done. pic.twitter.com/nu8efdW0oN
— mark248am (@mark248am) May 30, 2021
I then decided to try reaching out on twitter. I tweeted them telling them I’ve been Whatsapping them about an issue and shared the photos but again no response. Three days later I tweeted to them again still no response. Even a minister reached out to me on twitter and was very nice and stated that even though this issue didn’t fall under their authority, they would still escalate the matter with the municipality. I thought things were finally going to get sorted but two days later and still no change at all.
@kuwmun Here are Top 3 reasons why having no barrier is dangerous pic.twitter.com/5MkMk2zq3X
— mark248am (@mark248am) June 1, 2021
Finally one of my followers left me a tweet on how my situation reminded him of “The Pit” on one of my favorite comedies Parks & Recreation. I don’t know how I hadn’t seen that but it completely changed my mindset on the subject. Since being serious hadn’t worked I figured I’d inject a bit of humor into the problem. So first thing I did was tweet the municipality “The Pit” song from Parks & Rec and then followed that with my top 3 list of reasons why having no barrier is dangerous.
They never responded to me on twitter obviously but I think they started trolling me back on whatsapp because they responded to a photo I had sent them with a message asking me to write the problem in Arabic. I’ve lost hope that this issue will get resolved but at least I find the whole thing funny now and so I’m less pissed off about it.
I liked that you gave them a top 3 reasons why it’s dangerous ! Hopefully they’ll resolve this ASAP
Mark, I am into construction and this is a BIG safety hazard. As per Kuwait law construction sites must be barricaded. By the way, I see a porta cabin in the pic, presumably housing the site supervisory team. You may as well get in touch with them and request them for proper barricades.