This initiative started when a generous donor wanted to serve the community and decided to provide them with a proper bus stop that also included a water fountain. The person approached a design studio called manmade and together they created and installed the bus stop pictured above.

It’s actually a fairly simple and easy to construct design that I wouldn’t mind if it got applied around Kuwait. The one above is located on Salem Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah Street and you can find a bit more info on @meemalessa’s Instagram account.