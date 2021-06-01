This initiative started when a generous donor wanted to serve the community and decided to provide them with a proper bus stop that also included a water fountain. The person approached a design studio called manmade and together they created and installed the bus stop pictured above.
It’s actually a fairly simple and easy to construct design that I wouldn’t mind if it got applied around Kuwait. The one above is located on Salem Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah Street and you can find a bit more info on @meemalessa’s Instagram account.
.. just noticed one being installed in Mahboula (work in progress) – looks similar to the one pictured in the post
ok, just realized that the Salem Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah Street one is the Mahboula location!
there is one being constructed in kuwait city as well. But by another initiative called “Kuwait commute”
Saw it driving in my neighborhood yesterday, so glad that some people are taking the initiative to better the bus stops! I really hope this spreads to other locations.
How many days before it gets vandalized?
I never understood why they just dont do enclosed bus stops with a small ac unit instead of these open useless bus stops. Kuwait has extreme heat 6 months of the year. It would need power thats easy.
The guy behind Kuwait Commute has also been granted an opportunity to build a bus stop prototype. It’s in the works as we speak.
https://www.instagram.com/kuwaitcommute/?hl=en