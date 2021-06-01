Yesterday @badshaiji posted the photo above taken back in 1975 of the old Kuwait Television studios that were located in Dasman. For those of you old enough, turns out that’s pretty much the same compound where Villa Moda and Mais Alghanim used to be located. I didn’t realize that location had previously been the KTV studios and offices so I decided to pass by after work and explore the area.

The last time I visited that compound I think was around 6 years ago. I was looking for a location for an event and decided to check out the old Villa Moda building. Back then it looked like some businesses were occupying the various buildings in the compound but when I passed by yesterday it was completely deserted.

There was nobody there and nearly all of the buildings had their roofs caved in and were in a horrible state. I actually ended up banging my head on a fallen beam so now I have a big bruise across my forehead. I should learn to keep my hard hat in the car so I could use it on these spontaneous explorations.

It’s pretty sad that this is all that’s left of the old studios. The compound is pretty big and I could have seen these buildings being utilized for so many things from restaurants, to design and photography studios to a museum celebrating Kuwait’s rich broadcasting and theater past.

If you want to know the exact location of this abandoned compound, here it is on Google Maps.