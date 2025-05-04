Printing Car Registration after Vehicle Transfer using Sahel

Last week I transferred one of my cars from my friend’s name to my name using Sahel. The process was super easy, like I can’t believe it was that easy. From start to finish it took less than 5 minutes using the guide in the video below.
But, now I need to get a physical copy of the car registration since I need to send my car abroad. Does anyone know what the process is?
but….but…..what about that new rule of expats can only have one damn car in their damn name? is that on hold or what?
No idea, my plan b was to have it transferred to my wife’s name if I was gonna be limited but the transfer worked so now I have 6 cars in my name. Only my pickup truck can’t be transferred to my name cuz I’m an expat.
It’s very simple, just go to your area traffic department , make an application (KD 1.750) and attached a copy of the approved transfer and old registration. Finally just give it to one of the counters and your name will be called to pick it up.
I just did it few weeks back and it hardly took 10 minutes.
thanks!!!
Not exactly like your case, but I got a printout of the daftar from the traffic office as I didn’t get one from the private registration renewal center after I did renewal. I visited the traffic office in my governorate and told them I need the daftar printout. They took the civil ID and old daftar copy and asked me to wait. Paid some nominal fees (1.5 or 2 KWD as I remember) and they gave a printout which I got laminated there itself.
The daftar preview is available in the ‘digital wallet’ inside your MOI website login. But I couldn’t find any ‘Download’ button there. A low-res copy can be made out of it, but it may not look authentic for the purpose you mentioned.
Do we have to get it printed or i can use digital daftar on my next renewal?
Any idea of what to do if the registered car vehicle list is blank?
I can see the daftar on my Civil ID app, but on Sahel there is no vehicle.
Update the Sahel app. You will receive a request on MobileID app to authorize. If that doesn’t work reinstall the Sahel app.