14 Airlines Stop Flying to Kuwait

A news article is making its way around the internet today about airlines like British Airways and Lufthansa no longer flying in and out of Kuwait. The article put the blame on a few things, including outdated terminals and substandard passenger services, two of the main reasons I try not to fly out of the old airport terminal.

But, what caught my attention is the article mentions that 14 airlines have now stopped flying to Kuwait without mentioning what those airlines are. What 14 airlines? The only ones I can think of are:

British Airways

Fly Arna

KLM

Lufthansa

United Airlines

Wizz Air

What are the others? Also, United for example stopped flying to Kuwait years ago, so I’m assuming they’re not even counting that.