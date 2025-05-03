A news article is making its way around the internet today about airlines like British Airways and Lufthansa no longer flying in and out of Kuwait. The article put the blame on a few things, including outdated terminals and substandard passenger services, two of the main reasons I try not to fly out of the old airport terminal.
But, what caught my attention is the article mentions that 14 airlines have now stopped flying to Kuwait without mentioning what those airlines are. What 14 airlines? The only ones I can think of are:
British Airways
Fly Arna
KLM
Lufthansa
United Airlines
Wizz Air
What are the others? Also, United for example stopped flying to Kuwait years ago, so I’m assuming they’re not even counting that.
9 replies on “14 Airlines Stop Flying to Kuwait”
In the article I read the below names were mentioned: British Airways, Lufthansa, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways, Delta Airlines, United Airways, Cathay Pacific, Cebu Pacific Air, Philippine Airlines, Air France, Swiss Air, Royal Brunei airlines and Korean Air Lines.
Have a link?
https://www.indiansinkuwait.com/news/Kuwait-Airport-faces-setback-as-14-Airlines-exit-amid-regional-aviation-boom
Not sure of their source, as arabtimes, kuwait times etc haven’t mentioned the names of airlines.
So who all is going to be flying into that new airport they’re building?
I think the new terminal might give airlines a reason to fly back to kuwait
European airlines leaving Kuwait has, also, to be connected with declining number of European expatriates and visitors.
Aegean Airlines used to fly to Kuwait as well not too far back.
I never thought about it until a few months ago when I wanted to fly KLM back to the US. Two years ago I flew direct on Qatar airways but hated it, as I started searching for KLM or other airlines I used to take back in the early 2000s I realized there are NO flights. I would have to fly to Dubai and take a plane from there. I saw this article and everything made more sense. How is tourism in Kuwait supported now with only a few international airlines remaining?
You make it sound like tourism is huge here and all the traffic came in through KLM or British Ajrways. This affects residents more than it does tourists.