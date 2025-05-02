Cloudy with a Chance of Matcha

Matcha is having a moment, and Lean is riding the wave with two new drinks that are perfect for our warm weather. The popular health-focused spot just introduced Matcha Cloud Strawberry and Matcha Cloud Coconut — two iced beverages made with premium ceremonial-grade matcha and sweetened naturally with agave.

What sets them apart is the foam: light, airy, and infused with either strawberry or coconut that add texture and flavor in every sip. They’re refreshing, layered, and designed to cool you down and unlike other places, their matcha won’t load you up on sugar or heavy ingredients.

Lean has always stood out for its clean and creative menu — from soft-serve sweetened with sugar alternatives to protein-packed snacks. With over seven branches around Kuwait, they’ve built a loyal following of people who care about what they’re putting into their bodies but still want their food (and drinks) to taste good.

Whether you’re grabbing a post-gym cool down or just want something new to try that’s guilt-free, the new Matcha Cloud drinks are definitely worth checking out. @lean.kw