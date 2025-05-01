Movies & TV Shows to Watch

This past week I binge watched MobLand. It’s such a good and engaging show directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Pierce Brosnan, Tom Hardy and the super tough grandma from 1923 who plays the same character basically.
I also started watching #1 Happy Family USA which is pretty funny and entertaining, no idea why it got a 6.5 on IMDB, should be more like a 7.5.
Then of course I’m watching The Last of Us although after episode 2, I don’t see how there is still a show. Episode 3 was slow and not that eventful but looked like they were building up to something towards the end.
Movies at the Cinemas
The English movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:
New This Week:
Bad Hombres (5.8)
Popeye: The Slayer Man (3.6)
Sneaks (4.0)
The Surfer (6.5)
Thunderbolts* (7.8)
Other Movies Showing:
A Minecraft Movie (6.0)
A Working Man (6.8)
Drop (6.4)
Last Breath (6.6)
Night at The Zoo (5.8)
Sinners (8.0)
The Accountant 2 (7.2)
The Amateur (6.7)
The Social Network (classic) (7.8)
Opus (5.0)
Until Dawn (6.0)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
Been super busy lately so I didn’t watch a lot, but here’s what I did watch,
-Kraven the Hunter (better than Madame Web and Morbius, but still felt like a standard action movie, so I think you might enjoy this)
-IF (as someone who grew up watching Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends on Cartoon Network, the similarities felt too strong, and the movie tries so hard to be like one of those heartfelt kids/family movies, that it almost comes across as insincere)
-The Wild Robot (Now THIS is a heartfelt kids/family movie done right! And the animation was great)
-Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (This franchise keeps getting better with each installment and I think this was the best one yet)
Your friends & neighbors is entertaining. Jon Hamm is almost always in good shows. Andor is the only Star Wars worth watching in the sea of failed, boring Disney dumps. Haven’t started season 2 yet
– Havoc (2025) the new Tom Hardy movie is beyond awesome, has a 90s action feel, chaotic, funny. It’s like Chakie Chan in The Hateful Eight.
– Andor season 2 is great. I like the episode release schedule. You basically watch a feature every week
– MobLand picked up in eps.3. Very tense. Godfather level sh!t
– Last of Us eps.2 was a total shock for me. Good thing I didn’t know what’s gonna happen
I played the first game but not the second. Went in blind to season 2. EP 2 blew my mind.