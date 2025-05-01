Movies & TV Shows to Watch

This past week I binge watched MobLand. It’s such a good and engaging show directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Pierce Brosnan, Tom Hardy and the super tough grandma from 1923 who plays the same character basically.

I also started watching #1 Happy Family USA which is pretty funny and entertaining, no idea why it got a 6.5 on IMDB, should be more like a 7.5.

Then of course I’m watching The Last of Us although after episode 2, I don’t see how there is still a show. Episode 3 was slow and not that eventful but looked like they were building up to something towards the end.

Have you watched anything interesting lately? Let us know in the comments.

Movies at the Cinemas

The English movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Week:

Bad Hombres (5.8)

Popeye: The Slayer Man (3.6)

Sneaks (4.0)

The Surfer (6.5)

Thunderbolts* (7.8)

Other Movies Showing:

A Minecraft Movie (6.0)

A Working Man (6.8)

Drop (6.4)

Last Breath (6.6)

Night at The Zoo (5.8)

Sinners (8.0)

The Accountant 2 (7.2)

The Amateur (6.7)

The Social Network (classic) (7.8)

Opus (5.0)

Until Dawn (6.0)