A video started circulating this morning of a Bugatti in London that was getting attacked by a Deliveroo rider. Turns out that Bugatti was owned by a Kuwaiti and the rider was trying to steal his Rolex watch. The Daily Mail picked up on the story hence the hilariously long clickbait title of this post and you can read their article by clicking here.
If you haven’t watched the video of the attack yet, watch it here.
It’s funny how dailymail just saying stuff like it was a watch but there was no watch involved and they just freely use words like kuwaiti playboy lol #dailymailsucks
Thats what happens when you flaunt. You bring that kind of attention onto yourself. No such thing as a kuwaiti playboy take it easy.
What do you want him to do? Rent a Passat? He has the money and the cars let him do whatever he wants.
Hes lucky it wasnt andrew tates bugatti
No, he should’ve rented security lmao
bUt tHeRe aRe sTaRvInG kIdS iN aFrIcA!!!!!!!