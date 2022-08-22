I assumed everyone already knew about this place since they’ve been open for a while now but recently I realized that wasn’t the case. There is a little bagel shop in Kuwait City next to Solo Pizza called While I’m Baked. If you head there in the morning before they sell out, you can get some of the best bagel sandwiches in Kuwait. I always order either their Turkey Avo Boi or the Kramer, and now while I’m typing this out I’m craving a sandwich so I’ll probably pick one up on my way into work this morning.
If you want to check them out, here is their location on Google Maps and they’re on Instagram @whileimbaked
It’s the best local NY experience.
it’s worth mentioning that they’re open till 2pm, and they’re closed on Sundays.
for anyone not sure what to get, trust me on this:
get the Kramer (which is make your own) and have it this way:
everything bagel, extra toasted
plain creme cheese
salted cucumbers
roasted cherry tomatoes
zaatar
or for a sweet craving: get the PBJ Blueberry, also extra toasted
hmmm i should add cucumbers to my creme cheese kramer
Actually, they are located right next to Solo Tacos.
They are located next to multiple restaurants with the most popular one being Solo Pizza…
Bagels are so overrrated.
whats with your negative comments today. they’re just bagels, relax.