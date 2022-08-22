Clean Kicks, the dedicated sneaker cleaning and customization shop in Shuwaikh now has a pickup and delivery service. The biggest issue I had with the place was the location which had major traffic and never any parking.
Their pickup and delivery service costs 2KD for each direction or 4KD for a round trip and it’s for up to 5 pairs of sneakers. That means you can have them pickup 5 pairs of sneakers and drop them off to you when done for a total of 4KD.
To arrange for pickup you can DM them on their Instagram account @cleankicks.kw or whatsapp them on +96567721222. For a list of their services and prices, click here.
Machine wash, so much more convenient; and I’m not concerned about ruining my sneakers because I don’t buy any sneakers that I need to overpay or stay in a line to get.
You don’t need to overpay or stay in line for sneakers to know you can’t just wash leather or suede shoes in the washing machine. Also, you’re pretty much wasting money if you enjoy ruining your sneakers, wash them properly and they won’t have to get ruined.