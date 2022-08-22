Clean Kicks, the dedicated sneaker cleaning and customization shop in Shuwaikh now has a pickup and delivery service. The biggest issue I had with the place was the location which had major traffic and never any parking.

Their pickup and delivery service costs 2KD for each direction or 4KD for a round trip and it’s for up to 5 pairs of sneakers. That means you can have them pickup 5 pairs of sneakers and drop them off to you when done for a total of 4KD.

To arrange for pickup you can DM them on their Instagram account @cleankicks.kw or whatsapp them on +96567721222. For a list of their services and prices, click here.