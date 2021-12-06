There is a new dedicated sneaker cleaning place that opened up in Shuwaikh called “Clean Kicks”. They can clean, restore and even customize your sneakers. Their prices start at 5.5 KD for a wash but can climb a lot higher depending on what you want them to do. I took a photo of their menu and you can check it here.
If you want to drop by your sneakers to them, they’re located in Lilly Center in Shuwaikh. They’re kinda tucked away in the alleyway behind the building so the easiest way to find it is by walking towards Circuit Plus since they’re right past their entrance. Here is the location on Google Maps and they’re also on Instagram @cleankicks.kw
My favorite sneaks – Le Coq Sportif Arthur Ashe – are starting to not look so good.
Thank you SO much, Mark for letting me know about this place.
We really need more places like this in town.
those resellers are just a big scam,
they gets their sneakers for 30-50 KD and re-selling em for 200 KD
and we all know how raffles are being done at backdoors and we know who stands in the ques by the release date. :))
ummm what are you talking about? did you comment under the wrong post? how is cleaning your sneaker a scam?
the indian shoe repair dude next to your local co op is more superior and doesnt charge 5kd
I wasn’t gonna say anything but your comment is so annoying. Did you even try the place? What makes your random shoe repair dude next to the coop more superior? The customer service? The location? The quality of work? The restoration skills? You’re such an asshole, stop talking out of your ass.
Mark, I totally get why you would be annoyed by that comment, but did you really to have include the last sentence in your reply? C’mon man
Calling the guy out for being an asshole? Yeah it was necessary
I absolutely looove this idea! How exciting, thanks for sharing!