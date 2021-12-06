Yesterday the Ministry of Health officially launched the app Q8Seha. Although the app came out last year I guess they considered it a soft launch since it really didn’t allow you to do much more than just book an appointment at your local government clinic. But, as of yesterday the app now allows you to access your laboratory results, radiology reports, and medical reports. This only works if you use one of the MOH facilities and not private hospitals or clinics. You can now also view your sick leaves through the app.

According to the MOH more features will be added soon. If you want to download it here is the link to the iPhone version. It’s supposed to be also available for Android devices but I couldn’t find the link anywhere.