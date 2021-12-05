Last year the kashta market exploded in popularity but it doesn’t seem like a lot of the businesses survived. I went through last year’s list and most of the accounts either didn’t exist anymore or hadn’t been updated in a year. Below is a list of the businesses that survived, if I missed an active one, let me know in the comments:

Cliche

Festivity

Glamping

Kashta KWT

Kashta Spot

Kashtat

La Bohème

La Récolte

Le Project

Let’s Kashta

Outing

Picnics

Rental Hub

Sea Wild

Sets by A

Sol Sahara

The Modern Kashta

Three by Three

Van Life