Last year the kashta market exploded in popularity but it doesn’t seem like a lot of the businesses survived. I went through last year’s list and most of the accounts either didn’t exist anymore or hadn’t been updated in a year. Below is a list of the businesses that survived, if I missed an active one, let me know in the comments:
Cliche
Festivity
Glamping
Kashta KWT
Kashta Spot
Kashtat
La Bohème
La Récolte
Le Project
Let’s Kashta
Outing
Picnics
Rental Hub
Sea Wild
Sets by A
Sol Sahara
The Modern Kashta
Three by Three
Van Life
