This is a pretty useful local app that just got launched. Ever needed a pickup truck to move a large item or maybe a moving truck to shift your furniture to your new apartment? Droob is a new app that allows you to order a vehicle for just that.
I played around with the app a bit and the way it works is you first choose the kind of vehicle you want to order which depends on what you’re moving. You then let the app know where the items are and where you want them dropped off. After scheduling a pick-up time you’ll be presented with the cost. I got quotted 9KD for a pickup truck from Ikea at Avenues to an office in Kuwait City which isn’t bad at all. Payment can be made either by cash, k-net or credit card.
If you want to check out the app yourself, it’s available for both iPhones and Android devices. Here is a link to their website.
This was my experience with yesterday.
Their customer service is non existent
I order a large moving truck yesterday and no body showed up.
They don’t have a customer service number, you only can contact by email / message and nobody replied.
Thank God I chose the cash option and KNET
Hopefully it’s because theyre new and need time to get things going
Hello, thank you for sharing your experience & we apologize for any inconvenience, as the official launch is today. We are taking your comment in consideration & we’ll add a customer service number for you & other customers to contact us in your future orders
This is great for spontaneous purchases of large plants from mashatel area (but i wonder if i have to stay there myself or if i can just tell them the seller’s name)
Also this would be a great purchase for Mashkor app to expand into
Bullseye on the Mashatel (Nurseries) area… You don’t have to stay there, just insert the address (from & to) and the drivers will be there based on the truck that you choose. We also have the option of uploading the receipt to the app, and the driver would pick it up and drop it to the address of your choice!
If you buy something at IKEA, why order a pickup truck for it when you can use IKEA’s delivery system? Is there a price difference?
IKEA take a really long time to deliver stuff while if u get your own pick up truck you can get it delivered on the same day