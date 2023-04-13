I know its counter-intuitive to ask this here but not sure how else to get this issue sorted.
Over the past 10 days I’ve gotten a number of comments asking me why I haven’t updated the website in a while or why I stopped posting when I haven’t. Turns out there is some sort of cache issue causing people not to see any of the new posts.
For me to solve this issue I need to try and understand it better. If you’re facing or faced the issue above could you let me know what browser and device you were using and which Internet provider? I want to see if there is a connection.
35 replies on “Are you not seeing new posts?”
I have subscribed to getting emails for each post, so not sure what you mean by seeing new posts.
Some people come into the blog and don’t see new posts even though there are new ones. Their most current post might be from Sunday instead of today.
I am seeing the posts now, but had noticed them to be missing.
On laptop, mostly Chrome, possibly sometimes Bing. Through a VPN. Mostly STC, possibly Zain.
Posts appear and disappear. Depends on each refresh. Using Chrome, STC 5g laptop.
The last post I saw was “Amorino Gelato is Coming to Kuwait”. After that, nothing..until now.
I see a whole load of posts.
i am not seeing any new post since last Thursday.
Same here. Suddenly saw the new posts today
I’ve noticed this issue too. Today I was looking at the site on mobile Safari with STC and only the Interesting Things for Ramadan Weekend post was available. Now, I check on Safari with iPad (again, using STC) and multiple new posts are shown. Also, not sure if you’re still working on the site, but some posts still show “No Comments”
i have yet to see any posts since April 6, but now I can see that several posts have appeared!
i use chrome on a work desktop with ooredoo connection.
When I opened it first all posts from a month were missing and I’ve noticed no comments, using Safari on iPhone with Zain.
Once I’ve closed and reopened the page the posts came back but still no comments, had to go to the individual posts to see them.
Usually I access the blog through the Facebook link. No issues there.
Hope that helps. Best of luck!
Saw the gelato post but it disappeared again, this been happening on both my Huawei and Samsung phones, using Chrome and STC Viva/Ooredoo both
Haven’t been able to see any post’s but this one.. using Firefox
Using Safari & STC on Macbook
Can see all the posts.
I receive everything by email so no issues noticed.
How do you get it by email? 🧐
First post I’ve seen since last Thursday. Safari on iPhone
No posts since 6th of april until today.
Safari on Macbook, Ooredoo
I get all the posts notification via Feedly and then I usually click to visit the site. Didnt, encounter any issues so far.
Using Brave browser on PC, Zain 5G + VPN
For me the blog was stuck on April 6th post. Im using samsung internet browser on Zain’s network.
All posts visible today/now. Was wondering if you were travelling; or gave up on your blog and moved over to instagram entirely.
Last post visible before today was:
https://248am.com/mark/things-to-do/things-to-do-in-kuwait-this-weekend-235/
Devices and internet used:
iPhone, iPad, Macs/Safari, Chrome/Zain 5G
iPhone/Safari/STC 5G
Pixel 7
Last post that a saw for a while was the things to do in Ramadan.
RSS feed. Yes saw the post.
iPhone/Safari/Zain
Before today, I could not see anything new since 6 April. Had the same issue last week—all the week’s posts showed on Thursday.
Posts seem to appear when I’m using my Ooredoo 5G but not my zain router. I did notice this, not sure how relevant it is though.
Very interesting replies. No idea why this happened but what I did today was manually clear out every cache I have access to, I also disabled cloudflare. If the issue stops then it most likely had to do with cloudflare. If issue continues then it must be something on my server side.
the last post I was able to see until today morning was your last week’s Things to Do During Ramadan post. I thought you were out of Kuwait for a while. I saw someone making a post about not being able to see your blog posts on reddit and now suddenly I see 5-6 posts that I wasn’t able to read until this morning.
Again, same here
the last post I could see was the one posted on April 06th, I usually check ur blog at work on the desktop via chrome as part of my work routine when I m free, since I hadn’t seen any posts since last week and today being a Thursday, out of curiosity opened the blog on my phone and saw all the later posts
No issues at all here, Brave browser.
Ok clearly something I did today solved the problem. I don’t think it’s clearing the cache since I remembered I did that earlier this week so must have been disabling cloudflare.
Finally seeing all the posts now that I have missed since 6th of April.
FYI, I have been using mostly in the PC (chrome) and the internet connection is from the company it self and I don’t know what it is exactly but I I couldn’t view them on my phone either which has Ooreedo service on safari browser.
Peek-a-boo. I see you now.
Long periods of absences (until now) meant only one thing: Mark ‘s globe trotting period. Now this is a fairly new dimension.
lol i’m not even traveling for eid!
This is the same cache issue that people complained about a month ago regarding the number of comments. A post shows no comments or 1 comment, but when you click on it you find 10 comments.
I haven’t been seeing any posts after the one on April 6th.
I’m using my office and home laptops with Chrome, when at home with the Zain 5G network.
But yesterday I saw all the newer posts on my mobile (Samsung) first on which I have an Ooredoo 4G LTE+ connection.
I thought you were on vacation and hence not posting…but glad to see content here