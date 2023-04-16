With the long weekend approaching you might have considered traveling to Dubai but were put off by the high ticket prices. If you’re more than one person and like road trips, you should consider driving to Dubai. There are a number of benefits including:
- You leave and come back when you want
- You can purchase large items and bring them back
- No weight limit
- You don’t need to rent a car while there
- You can save quite a bit the more people in the car
- The long drive is therapeutic
I’ve previously done the trip and I’m planning to do it again this Eid since I need to bring back a bunch of things with me. Here is how much I paid for car insurance at the borders and for fuel. This is with a Toyota Hilux so depending on your car’s fuel economy, it could be a bit less:
Saudi to UAE Boarder
11 KD – Saudi car Insurance
22.500 KD – Fuel
UAE Border to Dubai
17.5 KD – UAE car Insurance
20 KD – Fuel
On the return:
Dubai to Saudi Border
40 KD – Fuel
Saudi Border to Kuwait
19 KD – Fuel
Total: 130 KD
Considering the cheapest airline ticket right now is around 150 KD, if you road trip with a friend, split the cost, and not have to pay for a rental or cab while in Dubai, the savings can be big. And then you have all the other benefits I mentioned earlier so it’s kinda a no brainer… if you’re fine driving for 12 hours that is.
For a more detailed write up about the drive, click here.
18 replies on “The Cost of Driving from Kuwait to Dubai”
Do you know if I make this trip on rental car?
If car isn’t in your name then you need a power of attorney
And you don’t have to worry about accommodation
And cost of eating in restaurants aswell!
And missing your flight too!
Bring Your Own Food
I drove several times to Qatar and recently to Dubai. The only “bad” is that there are lots of speed cameras and radars these days in KSA (good old days lol). Cost was bit less for me on the fuel though. I got the Salik sticker also to avoid the issues with the toll roads. First day I bought at a fuel station for 100 AED, next day they activated (they give 10 days grace period). It has 50 AED balance on it. Once you you pass a toll gate, 4 AED will be deducted. You can keep it on your windshield for future trips.
What about the wear and tear on the car, whilst you’re still in Kuwait. Obviously doesn’t apply to Saudi or UAE roads, they’re built properly.
lol i have a friend who drove to Oman, spent like two weeks there offroading the hell out of his Jeep then came back to Kuwait. After passing the Saudi border into Kuwait while still on chalet road, a stone hit his windshield cracking it.
I always spray with mud to avoid sand blasting, but the stones can hurt still. Roads in UAE are good, but in KSA not everywhere. Last month when I came back from Dubai, there was a big road construction near to Dammam. I spent almost an hour to pass a 3 km section.
Fuel while returning is 59kd, while going it’s 42.5kd (less by 28%). Was it due to different route or weight in the car
Because I left Kuwait on a full tank of gas so thats not included. Entering UAE I also had “cheaper” fuel from Saudi, on the way out I needed to fill up in UAE which is more expensive.
I just did this with my family, splitting the trip into 2 days – first night in Doha, 2nd night in UAE. Everything was very straightforward, my only wrinkle is when buying auto insurance at the UAE border they send it by SMS but I never received it… hopefully I won’t need it!
Same here lol. The SMS never arrived.
I have 2 questions:
1- How do you maintain mobile phone signal?
Do you get data roaming?
Last time I did that in Saudi it cost me 33KD via my kuwait Oreedoo mobile.
Are there cheaper alternatives?
2- what happens if you have a mechanical failure when in Saudi or in the UAE?
Is there a breakdown service available en route like AAA?
1) I use roaming, with Zain it’s 7KD per week
2) no idea, I mean this road is fairly busy so you will get help. When I drive to Riyadh I take the road off the beaten path and usually don’t run into any cars for 2 hours.
Thanks Mark.
Also FYI, I bought a car from a Kuwaiti guy recently who takes lots of trips around the GCC in his car and his harley motorcycle.
He said they are now implementing speeding fines in UAE and Saudi. So he was not allowed to exit Saudi for Kuwait on his return until he paid his speeding fines which he said were expensive. Previously they didn’t enforce it.
This isn’t new has been at least a few years, I had a friend who had around 600kd speeding fines he had to pay before leaving saudi and that was a couple of years ago