The Cost of Driving from Kuwait to Dubai

With the long weekend approaching you might have considered traveling to Dubai but were put off by the high ticket prices. If you’re more than one person and like road trips, you should consider driving to Dubai. There are a number of benefits including:

You leave and come back when you want

You can purchase large items and bring them back

No weight limit

You don’t need to rent a car while there

You can save quite a bit the more people in the car

The long drive is therapeutic

I’ve previously done the trip and I’m planning to do it again this Eid since I need to bring back a bunch of things with me. Here is how much I paid for car insurance at the borders and for fuel. This is with a Toyota Hilux so depending on your car’s fuel economy, it could be a bit less:

Saudi to UAE Boarder

11 KD – Saudi car Insurance

22.500 KD – Fuel

UAE Border to Dubai

17.5 KD – UAE car Insurance

20 KD – Fuel

On the return:

Dubai to Saudi Border

40 KD – Fuel

Saudi Border to Kuwait

19 KD – Fuel

Total: 130 KD

Considering the cheapest airline ticket right now is around 150 KD, if you road trip with a friend, split the cost, and not have to pay for a rental or cab while in Dubai, the savings can be big. And then you have all the other benefits I mentioned earlier so it’s kinda a no brainer… if you’re fine driving for 12 hours that is.

For a more detailed write up about the drive, click here.