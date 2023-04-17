Yesterday while driving around futoor time, I randomly came across the largest wall I think I’ve ever come across. It was huge, really tall, and super long. Right away I saw an opportunity to take a photo so turned around and headed toward the wall.
I really have no idea why this wall is there. It’s not connected to any other structure, it’s just a wall.
If you’re looking for an interesting backdrop for your shoot and want to check this place out, here is the location on Google Maps.
10 replies on “I Found a Wall”
That’s actually a portal to another world, you just haven’t figured out how to go through it
Quick! Write “Trump was here!” on it!!
our version of NEOM :)
lol
My theory is that the employees of KNPC located south of the wall didn’t like the view of the National Cleaning Company, so they built the wall to hide it from view. For the next step they should paint a scenic mural on the KNPC side.
The Truman Show
This is the kind of thing someone would do in sims city
NEOM LITE
Narnia portal
I love the title.