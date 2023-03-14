Categories
Blog’s New Look

So just a quick announcement, I’ve updated the blog theme slightly. Basically, I’m doing away with the sidebar since I no longer need it plus, the majority of my readers access my blog through their phones and so most people weren’t seeing the sidebar anyway.

I still have work to do with the theme so you’ll probably be seeing various little updates over the next week or so like adjusting text sizes or image sizes and various spacing all around.

23 replies on “Blog’s New Look”

It’s nice and clean, but maybe make the text of the post wider? First to use more of the wasted space, and second to reduce the scrolling

I am sorry if my comment doesn’t fit the post, I just wanted to tell you that I really love your blog so much.

A bit random I know haha!

I see where you’re coming from, but it feels too empty on the PC, at least some sort of recommended posts on the side or something would be nice. Additionally I would prefer if I could click to see the comments at the end of the post not top, I know it sounds stupid but it’s a little more tedious to scroll up after you’ve come to the end of what you’re viewing

So much better on the phone, almost like using a 248am application but I have to agree with the other users that its a little too empty on the PC which is where I brows the blog 99% of the time.

Otherwise, good job making it up-to-date with the current social media applications.

Not the biggest fan of this look hope it gets upgraded soon.

Right now it looks like I’m seeing my mom’s iPhone when the text setting on super large.

Ps. Only few the blog on pc usually that’s how I start my day at work lol

Yeah I’m facing the same issue, just give me a few days to sort it out. I had to launch it so I could tinker with it or else it’s really difficult to adjust when the theme is not live.

