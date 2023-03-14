So just a quick announcement, I’ve updated the blog theme slightly. Basically, I’m doing away with the sidebar since I no longer need it plus, the majority of my readers access my blog through their phones and so most people weren’t seeing the sidebar anyway.
I still have work to do with the theme so you’ll probably be seeing various little updates over the next week or so like adjusting text sizes or image sizes and various spacing all around.
23 replies on “Blog’s New Look”
The banned font is small. Would the writing be filling the whole pink banner vertically look better?
i didn’t understand what the banned font is? Also do you mean making the content as wide as the banner?
Yes. Making the “TWOFORTYEIGHT” as wide as the banner.
ahhhh the logo
I browse the blog on a pc most of the times and it feels so empty on the sides.
I agree
100%
It’s nice and clean, but maybe make the text of the post wider? First to use more of the wasted space, and second to reduce the scrolling
yeah i agree about making the content wider
I don’t like it :( I like the classic design but I understand what you mean for mobile readers
Ok I just noticed the titles are small on mobile phones. Yeah I got a lot of work to do.
It looks and feels super cool on the mobile. However the empty spaces on either sides on pc bothers me
I am sorry if my comment doesn’t fit the post, I just wanted to tell you that I really love your blog so much.
A bit random I know haha!
thanks!
I see where you’re coming from, but it feels too empty on the PC, at least some sort of recommended posts on the side or something would be nice. Additionally I would prefer if I could click to see the comments at the end of the post not top, I know it sounds stupid but it’s a little more tedious to scroll up after you’ve come to the end of what you’re viewing
No you’re right, I prefer it at the bottom as well
So much better on the phone, almost like using a 248am application but I have to agree with the other users that its a little too empty on the PC which is where I brows the blog 99% of the time.
Otherwise, good job making it up-to-date with the current social media applications.
end of an era
This is amazing!!
I want this for my blog too hehehe
You are inspiring me (as always)
its the Twenty Twenty theme but with a bunch of extra plugins
Thanks :)
Not the biggest fan of this look hope it gets upgraded soon.
Right now it looks like I’m seeing my mom’s iPhone when the text setting on super large.
Ps. Only few the blog on pc usually that’s how I start my day at work lol
Yeah I’m facing the same issue, just give me a few days to sort it out. I had to launch it so I could tinker with it or else it’s really difficult to adjust when the theme is not live.