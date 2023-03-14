Yesterday Sultan Center launched their new Adailiya store and unveiled a brand new identity with it. They dropped the word Center from their name so it’s just Sultan now which is what everyone called it anyway. But, their new icon feels too generic with one friend describing it as looking like an energy company.
The new Adailiya store is part of the company’s original plan to launch 20 new stores between 2020 and 2025, with 14 stores already launched. Their 2025 vision is to have a Sultan store within a ten-minute reach from any point in Kuwait’s inhabited areas. There are currently 46 Sultan stores in Kuwait.
So what do you think about the new logo?
12 replies on “Sultan Center Rebrands”
im happy as long as they retain their “Costco-like vibe”
Yes it does like a petroleum company’s logo
Gas station
Just went there, its good. the produce section is full comes with the precut fruits which I like. Then they got the basic stuff like meats and snacks. I can see the store as a quick grab and go for things that Sultan Center is known for.
I’m happy with them and will be going back again soon
When will you rebrand, Mark?
Not sure
Sunflower oil logo
Will the big ones still be called Sultan Center and the small ones called Sultan?
From my understanding sultan center is now sultan. So everything.
the logo sucks. i still like the old one better
Oh can someone tell me why I need to sign up for their app to use their self checkout? I’ve never been to supermarket anywhere in the world that required me to sign up to an app to self checkout. Only exception is Amazon but that’s because you need to sign into the store with the QR code because there is no checkout process at all.
i think that they sold the company, new owners