How quickly different platforms react to copyright claims

I really hate it when people take my images and use them without permission, so anytime I find someone doing so, I report the post for copyright infringement. The three main platforms I run into these issues is Instagram, Twitter (X), and TikTok but a few days ago someone posted my photos on Reddit so had to file a report there.

The most bizarre thing about all this, somehow, Twitter is the fastest to respond to copyright claims. It’s really weird because I’m not a premium member and don’t have a blue tick, and also because of all the talk about Elon Musk firing so many people and reducing the size of the teams. You’d think they’d be the slowest or even not care about copyright infringements.

The worst are Instagram and TikTok. Maybe TikTok more because they have yet to act on any claim I’ve made. But Instagram is horrible as well since they’re extremely extremely slow and it has a bigger effect on me since I generate my income from my Instagram content.

Here is an approximate timeline

TikTok

Reported on April 25

No response yet

Time: 16 days and counting

Instagram

Reported on April 27

Infringing content removed May 9

Time: 12 Days

Reddit

Reported on May 11

Infringing content removed May 12

Time: 1 Day

Twitter

Reported on May 12

Infringing content removed same day

Time: 7 hours

So if you’ve ever been curious to how long it takes for social media platforms to respond to copyright claims, now you know.

Also just an FYI I always reach out to the people to let them know they’re using my content and to remove it. I only report them when they refuse to. One guy last week told me he didn’t get the images from me but got them from Google so wasn’t going to remove them. So I filed a complaint and had them removed so he blocked me 🤷🏻‍♂️