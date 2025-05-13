I really hate it when people take my images and use them without permission, so anytime I find someone doing so, I report the post for copyright infringement. The three main platforms I run into these issues is Instagram, Twitter (X), and TikTok but a few days ago someone posted my photos on Reddit so had to file a report there.
The most bizarre thing about all this, somehow, Twitter is the fastest to respond to copyright claims. It’s really weird because I’m not a premium member and don’t have a blue tick, and also because of all the talk about Elon Musk firing so many people and reducing the size of the teams. You’d think they’d be the slowest or even not care about copyright infringements.
The worst are Instagram and TikTok. Maybe TikTok more because they have yet to act on any claim I’ve made. But Instagram is horrible as well since they’re extremely extremely slow and it has a bigger effect on me since I generate my income from my Instagram content.
Here is an approximate timeline
TikTok
Reported on April 25
No response yet
Time: 16 days and counting
Reported on April 27
Infringing content removed May 9
Time: 12 Days
Reported on May 11
Infringing content removed May 12
Time: 1 Day
Reported on May 12
Infringing content removed same day
Time: 7 hours
So if you’ve ever been curious to how long it takes for social media platforms to respond to copyright claims, now you know.
Also just an FYI I always reach out to the people to let them know they’re using my content and to remove it. I only report them when they refuse to. One guy last week told me he didn’t get the images from me but got them from Google so wasn’t going to remove them. So I filed a complaint and had them removed so he blocked me 🤷🏻♂️
4 replies on “How quickly different platforms react to copyright claims”
How do you find out when someone used an image? Is there a tracking tool.
they either show up on my feed or people let me know
Do you have to register a copyright for your photos individually or for your entire ‘publication’? How did you establish that you are the legal copyright holder?
some platforms you have to upload proof like the original photo from your camera for example, but instagram to Instagram its simpler, I guess they check and see who posted the photos first or maybe they can tell by the image filename that might is from my phone and the other persons is screenshotted or something.