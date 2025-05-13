Smashing Pumpkins are Coming to Bahrain

Last night I found out that Smashing Pumpkins are going to be performing in Bahrain in October. For those of you who’ve been following my blog from the start you might already know they’re my favorite band. My first blog template even included “Breathing under water and living under glass” in the heading which is from their song Thru the Eyes of Ruby.

Presale tickets went on sale this morning, there were only two kinds available, General Admission and something called Premium Package which what I understood is the same but includes free beverages and canopies. No idea if beverages includes alcohol or just soft drinks so I got the General Admission tickets.

But, I really really need to find a way to get backstage access, so if anyone can help me out I’ll owe you one!

The last time I saw them live was 10 years ago when I was in LA as part of the The End of Times tour with Marlyn Manson. I shot the video above at that concert.