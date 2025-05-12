Muhra Designs Thoub for Kuwait Airways

Muhra, the local luxury fashion brand, recently unveiled their handcrafted traditional thoub designed for the Kuwait Airways crew. The thoub incorporates elements from the airline’s branding and will be worn by welcoming stewardesses on select flights.

Muhra was founded in 2004 by Farah Al Babtain and got a lot of attention last year when they designed the official attire for the female Kuwaiti athletes at the Paris Summer Olympics. They also created the official outfits for the Asian Games the year before, but my personal favorite project of theirs is the 30 Moons Campaign.

The 30 Moons Campaign ran during Ramadan this year and was an ode to the strength and beauty of women. I loved the art direction and found it visually stunning, especially the short reels.

You can view more photos of the new Kuwait Airways thoub on their instagram account @muhraofficial. If you want to check out the beautiful 30 Moons Campaign, scroll down in their reels till you see the visuals I’ve posted above.