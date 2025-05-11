Life on the Weekends in 1970s Kuwait

This is the second batch of photos from Ian Caldwell’s collection, and there is one more batch I’ll be sharing after this post.

Ian was born in Magwa Hospital in Ahmadi in 1955 and lived in Kuwait until 1975. He’s scanned over 300 Kuwait-related photos from his family’s collection, which he’s kindly given me permission to share. Last month I posted photos of Souk Mubarakiya and Fahaheel Market from his archive, this time, I’m sharing photos taken over various weekends and holidays between the late 60s and early 70s.

The photos were taken by Ian, his father Arthur, and his younger brother Tom.

I could only share 20 photos on my Instagram account, but since you guys check the blog you get to see all the photos which amount to 121. To check them out, click here.