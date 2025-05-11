This is the second batch of photos from Ian Caldwell’s collection, and there is one more batch I’ll be sharing after this post.
Ian was born in Magwa Hospital in Ahmadi in 1955 and lived in Kuwait until 1975. He’s scanned over 300 Kuwait-related photos from his family’s collection, which he’s kindly given me permission to share. Last month I posted photos of Souk Mubarakiya and Fahaheel Market from his archive, this time, I’m sharing photos taken over various weekends and holidays between the late 60s and early 70s.
The photos were taken by Ian, his father Arthur, and his younger brother Tom.
I could only share 20 photos on my Instagram account, but since you guys check the blog you get to see all the photos which amount to 121. To check them out, click here.
4 replies on “Life on the Weekends in 1970s Kuwait”
Wow, what a time to be alive, simple life, cool colorful cars, no internet, just making memories. I noticed the same green cooler I have in my collection, awesome to see it during the time it was made. Ahmadi life was booming back then!
Everyone is fit just like other beach pics from around the world. Hmm 🤔. Did something change in our food?
I wanna see photos like this from the 90’s! 😭
My type of post.
I was so happy when I reached the bottom of the album to find Page-2.
Thanks for sharing.