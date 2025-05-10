OYO – Desserts Made for Sharing

One of the cool things about my partnership with Jahez is that I never know what they’re going to send me, so it’s always a surprise and a fun way to try something new. This weekend, they sent over desserts from OYO. I hadn’t tried OYO before, but they sent so many items I basically got to sample almost everything on the menu. Here’s what I got:

Crunch: Three layers of chocolate and crunch biscuits

Fluffy Box: Moist cake coated in layers of milk, white and crunch chocolate

OYO Crack: Milk chocolate with pecan salted caramel

Pist-OYO: Chocolate bites filled with crispy kunafa and pistachio spread with wafers

Very Berry: Fresh raspberry with milk chocolate and white chocolate

The brand clearly focuses on gatherings, offering lots of bite-sized options. Their bold yellow packaging also stands out, making their items pop next to other dessert brands at gatherings. I like taking bite-sized desserts to gatherings since it lets people try a bit of everything instead of committing to just one dessert.

From what they sent over, my favorite was the Crunch, even though it was the least visually exciting. My second favorite was the OYO Crack, while the best-looking item was definitely the perfectly shaped Pist-OYO (which was basically Dubai chocolate in a bite).

If you’re looking for new desserts for your next gathering, OYO is available on Jahez. If you’re a Jahez Prime member, you also get free delivery. Check them out @oyo_kw.