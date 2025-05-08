Primark Opening in Kuwait October 23

A short while ago, Alshaya revealed the hoarding for the first Primark store opening in the Middle East. The store will be located at The Avenues, where Debenhams used to be, and is expected to open on October 23. This will be followed by three stores in Dubai in 2026, opening at Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, and City Centre Mirdif.

The next big reveal should be Ulta Beauty, which is expected to open before the end of the year in place of Dean & Deluca, also at The Avenues.