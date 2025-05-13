Kuwait Now Has Ads in the Sky

If you were at the chalet this past weekend, or if you were in the city looking out the window a few hours ago, you might have noticed a plane flying near the shore with an advertising banner behind it. Turns out it’s a new service being offered by Kuwait Skydive. I got in touch with them and managed to get all the details.

They have two different aerial advertising options:

Aerial Banners: This is when the plane tows your logo, campaign, or a picture along the coast, from Khairan to Kuwait Towers.

Aerial Messages: This is similar to what you’ve seen in movies and TV shows where the plane tows a message that are up to 30 characters long. (I think people are going to use this the most)

The minimum flight time they offer is 1 hour and the maximum is 4 hours. They fly around 150-300m above sea level and have three flight time slots:

7AM to 10AM

11AM to 2PM

3PM to 6PM

The plane flies from Al-Kout Mall to Kuwait Towers, and on weekends they also fly in Bnaider, Julai’a and Khairan.

They offer various pricing options based on flight duration and banner size. To give you a general idea, flight prices start at KD 750 for one hour, while the cost of manufacturing the banner starts at KD 400.

If you’re interested or want to find out more you can reach out to Nathalie on 60657462 or Ibraheem on 66118822. They don’t have an Instagram account yet since they’ve just soft launched but you could also reach out to them on @kuwaitskydive