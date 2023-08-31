I was just made to take down the post on Al Shaheed Park Phase 3. I do have a strict policy of not removing posts but didn’t have a choice in this matter, sorry about that.
2 replies on “Shaheed Park Post Has Been Removed”
Once again, Welcome to Kuwait 😊
Not as worst as when someone in the West talks about the Holocaust or the LGTB crap.