Categories
Blog Info

This Post was Deleted

I had to take down my last post because it upset some important people involved in the event. At this point in my life, I don’t have the energy for unnecessary arguments, so I decided it’s best to move on.

Thanks for your understanding, and I appreciate your continued support.

15 replies on “This Post was Deleted”

you are better off without it, why is anyone celebrating thanksgiving, its an American holiday that celebrates colonial white supremacists and what they did to the natives….

same thing happening to the palis and lebs now, and be assured that the rest of the region is next. We should stop westernizing ourselves and be proud of our culture and traditions, after all, we were the first civilization and our history hold so much depth and value

The problem is with people’s mentality and free speech. Each one has something to say. It may be good or bad depending on the situation. I wanted to say more, but do not want it to blow out of proportion. Guess we are better off without the post. Unfortunately, it is still available as @Boredude pointed out!

How could someone take issue with that post? You only stated what the event is about??? There was no opinion at all, just XYZ event is happening and this is what you can get from XYZ event…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 