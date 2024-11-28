Kashta Season is Back at Marina Hotel

The popular Marina Hotel Kashta is back for a new season! Known for its beautiful location, charming setup, and wide range of amenities, it has become a favorite among guests over the years.

The kashta setup is located right on the beach, offering a breathtaking backdrop of Kuwait City and a serene view of the open sea.

You can book one of two daily sessions, the Sunset Kashta runs from 4 PM to 7 PM, and the Dinner Kashta from 7:30 PM to 11 PM. Each session offers a unique experience with different packages and prices:

Sunset Kashta

Time: 4PM to 7PM

Includes: A set menu with salad, pizza, sandwiches, fries, desserts, and a selection of cold and hot drinks.

Price: 14KD per person

Evening Kashta

Time: 7:30PM to 11PM

Includes: A buffet and live stations featuring salad, soup, pizza, pasta, vegetable biryani, shawarma, BBQ grills, fries, desserts, and a selection of cold and hot drinks.

Price: KD20 per person

They also offer private cabanas for groups of at least 5 people.

For bookings, visit the link in the @marinahotelkwt bio or call 60074802.